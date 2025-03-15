General Staff: Russia has lost 892,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 892,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 15.

The number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,315 tanks, 21,458 armored fighting vehicles, 40,571 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,483 artillery systems, 1,315 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,103 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 29,233 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.