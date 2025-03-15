The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian losses
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 892,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2025 9:45 AM 1 min read
Soldiers from the 56th Motorized Brigade fire at Russian infantry in the Bakhmut direction from an undisclosed location in Donetsk Oblast on May 30, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 892,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 15.

The number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,315 tanks, 21,458 armored fighting vehicles, 40,571 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,483 artillery systems, 1,315 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,103 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 29,233 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘I can’t sit and watch it’ – US volunteers join Ukrainian army after Trump’s sharp policy turn
Editor’s note: Soldiers interviewed for this article are identified only by their first name, callsign, or nickname due to security reasons. William, a 25-year-old U.S. Army veteran, has come to Ukraine to join the Ukrainian military in its fight against Russian aggression just days after his contr…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

7:59 PM

Ukraine troops in Kursk Oblast must surrender, Putin claims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 14 that Ukrainian soldiers must surrender in Kursk Oblast after U.S. President Donald Trump's request to "spare" the troops he claimed are surrounded. Ukraine denied claims that the country's troops are surrounded at any part of the front.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.