General Staff: Russia has lost 881,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2025 8:07 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 881,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 6.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,261 tanks, 21,311 armored fighting vehicles, 39,606 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,108 artillery systems, 1,306 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,096 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,929 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: US halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine, CIA director confirms
Key developments on March 5: * US halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine, CIA director confirms * Trump may resume Ukraine aid after further progress toward peace, White House says * Ukraine, EU drafting plan for first steps toward lasting peace, Zelensky says * Ukraine, US delegations to meet…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

How Trump’s Ukraine peace plan could backfire.

U.S. President Donald Trump entered the White House promising to bring a swift end to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and his first few weeks in office have proven he’s determined to follow through. While his endeavour to fulfil a campaign promise in itself is not too surprising, the way he is approaching the issue has stunned not only Ukraine, but also the U.S.’s long-term global allies, who are now scrambling to adjust to a world in which Washington cannot be viewed as a reliable security partner. The Kyiv Independent spoke to George Barros, Russia team lead at the Institute for the Study of War, who explains why America’s global adversaries will be “salivating” at what is currently unfolding on the global stage.
