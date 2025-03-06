General Staff: Russia has lost 881,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 881,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 6.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,261 tanks, 21,311 armored fighting vehicles, 39,606 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,108 artillery systems, 1,306 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,096 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,929 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.