Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

General Staff: Russia has lost 874,560 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 28, 2025 8:09 AM 1 min read
A Russian tank is lying destroyed in a field near the village of Bohorodychne, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maksym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 874,560 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 28.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,222 tanks, 21,234 armored fighting vehicles, 38,994 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,847 artillery systems, 1,303 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,087 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,274 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
