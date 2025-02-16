Skip to content
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian armed forces, Casualties
General Staff: Russia has lost 858,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2025 9:39 AM 1 min read
Russian-controlled soldiers walk the streets of destroyed Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 4, 2022. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 858,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 16.

This number includes 1,730 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,073 tanks, 21,011 armored fighting vehicles, 37,456 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,185 artillery systems, 1,283 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,067 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 25,377 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Almost 250,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Moscow lost nearly 20,000 soldiers in the battles for Russia’s Kursk Oblast alone.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

9:43 PM

State Secretary Rubio holds phone call with Russia's Lavrov.

"Both sides expressed a mutual willingness to engage on key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine," the readout from the Russian Foreign Ministry read. "Lavrov and Rubio reaffirmed their readiness to work together to restore a mutually respectful interstate dialogue in line with the tone set by the presidents."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.