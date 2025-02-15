Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 856,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2025 9:33 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the Ukraine Army's 95th Brigade fire 105mm artillery shells from a British-made L119 howitzer at Russian positions in the Lyman direction on Feb. 18, 2024. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 856,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 15.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,068 tanks, 20,927 armored fighting vehicles, 37,379 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,174 artillery systems, 1,283 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,067 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 25,341 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘Nuclear blackmail:’ Russia strikes Chornobyl as world leaders gather for Munich Security Conference
Russia attacked Ukraine’s decommissioned Chornobyl nuclear power plant on Feb. 14 just as world leaders gathered for the Munich Security Conference — in Moscow’s latest nuclear threat against Kyiv. Videos shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky show a drone breaking through Chornobyl’s “sa…
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
