General Staff: Russia has lost 856,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 856,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 15.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,068 tanks, 20,927 armored fighting vehicles, 37,379 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,174 artillery systems, 1,283 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,067 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 25,341 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.