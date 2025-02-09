General Staff: Russia has lost 849,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 847,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 9.

This number includes 1,460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,992 tanks, 20,797 armored fighting vehicles, 36,529 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,844 artillery systems, 1,273 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,056 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,486 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.