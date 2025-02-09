Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 849,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2025 9:13 AM 1 min read
A part of destroyed Su-25 Russian military aircraft is displayed at the National Museum of Military History of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 8, 2022. (Photo: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 847,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 9.

This number includes 1,460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,992 tanks, 20,797 armored fighting vehicles, 36,529 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,844 artillery systems, 1,273 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,056 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,486 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine says it downed Russian Su-25 warplane in Donetsk Oblast
“One more Russian attack aircraft has been lost in the Toretsk direction thanks to our air defense troops,” the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade said on Telegram.
