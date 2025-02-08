Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Su-25, Ukraine, Battle of Donbas, Donetsk Oblast, Russia
Edit post

Ukraine says it downed Russian Su-25 warplane in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read
A Russian Air Force officer poses for a photo on a Sukhoi Su-25 jet during the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon on July 21, 2021, outside of Moscow, Russia. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military said on Feb. 8 that it had downed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft near the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

"One more Russian attack aircraft has been lost in the Toretsk direction thanks to our air defense troops," the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade said on Telegram.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the brigade's report.

The report comes as Ukrainian troops struggle to hold the front amid a grinding Russian offensive, facing severe manpower and resource shortages.

Losing one town after another, Kyiv is fighting to retain its last strongholds in Donetsk Oblast, while U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for negotiations to end Russia's full-scale war, now nearly in its fourth year.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft. It has seen extensive use by both sides in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: North Korean soldiers ‘brought in again’ to fight in Kursk Oblast, Zelensky says
Key developments on Feb. 7: * North Korean soldiers “brought in again” to fight in Kursk Oblast, Zelensky says * Ukraine downs Russian guided bomb near Zaporizhzhia, Air Force says * Kyiv denies reports of alleged failed Russian Oreshnik missile launch at Ukraine * Trump ready to step up Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:29 PM

Baltic countries disconnected from Russia's power grid.

"This legacy of occupation meant that Moscow - which uses energy as a weapon - had control of the frequency," the ministry said in a statement on X. "That’s a critical element in maintaining reliable power supply. That dependency ends today!"
9:36 PM

Zelensky, Trump may meet in Washington next week.

"I will probably be meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President (Vladimir) Putin. I'd like to see the war end," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
5:43 PM

Bucha massacre suspect becomes top official in Russian region.

As a platoon commander at the 76th Airborne Assault Division, Mussagaleyev allegedly participated in Russia's brutal occupation of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, in February and March 2022, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha at the time.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.