News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 847,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2025 10:28 AM 1 min read
Artillerymen of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces prepare to fire a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions at an undisclosed location in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 6, 2025. (Genya Savilov/AFP)
Russia has lost 847,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 8.

This number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,981 tanks, 20,777 armored fighting vehicles, 36,402 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,820 artillery systems, 1,273 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,056 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,403 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

News Feed

9:36 PM

Zelensky, Trump may meet in Washington next week.

"I will probably be meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President (Vladimir) Putin. I'd like to see the war end," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
5:43 PM

Bucha massacre suspect becomes top official in Russian region.

As a platoon commander at the 76th Airborne Assault Division, Mussagaleyev allegedly participated in Russia's brutal occupation of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, in February and March 2022, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha at the time.
