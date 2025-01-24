paint paint
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 826,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2025 8:17 AM 1 min read
Russia has lost 826,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24.

This number includes 1,500 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,852 tanks, 20,508 armored fighting vehicles, 34,992 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,295 artillery systems, 1,263 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,162 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv IndependentYevheniia Motorevska
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:51 AM

John Ratcliffe confirmed as CIA Director.

Ratcliffe, who served as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence during part of Trump's first term in office, was appointed with 74 senators voting in favor and 24 voting against the appointment.
