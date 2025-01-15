Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 812,670 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 15, 2025 8:50 AM
Ukrainian soldiers from the mortar group of the "Karpatska Sich" battalion carry out combat operations and target Russian military with a 120 mm mortar on Nov. 11, 2024 in Toretsk, Ukraine. Toretsk, in the Donetsk region, remains a hotspot as Russia forces advance in parts of Ukraine's east. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 812,670 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 15.

This number includes 1,580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,780 tanks, 20,348 armored fighting vehicles, 33,995 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,975 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,046 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,383 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

11:08 PM

Slovak opposition announces no-confidence vote against PM.

Slovakia's pro-Western opposition parties announced plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, citing concerns over his governance and foreign policy direction, TASR news agency reported on Jan. 14.
