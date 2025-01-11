General Staff: Russia has lost 806,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 806,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 11.

This number includes 1,570 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,751 tanks, 20,271 armored fighting vehicles, 33,534 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,817 artillery systems, 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,042 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,958 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.