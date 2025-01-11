Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 806,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2025 9:30 AM 1 min read
Artillery crew of the 37th Marine Brigade fires with 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer on the position of Russian infantry in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 24, 2024. (Ivan Antypenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 806,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 11.

This number includes 1,570 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,751 tanks, 20,271 armored fighting vehicles, 33,534 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,817 artillery systems, 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,042 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,958 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian Neptune missile hits Russian drone warehouse in Rostov Oblast, SBU source claims
Key developments on Jan. 10: * Ukrainian Neptune missile hits Russian drone warehouse in Rostov Oblast, SBU source claims * Ukraine conducts ‘precision strike’ on Russian army command post in Donetsk Oblast, General Staff claims * Ukrainian forces defending Kurakhove thermal power plant amid int…
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
