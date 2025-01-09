General Staff: Russia has lost 803,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 803,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9.

This number includes 1,430 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,731 tanks, 20,221 armored fighting vehicles, 33,387 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,765 artillery systems, 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,038 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,813 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.