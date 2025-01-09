Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 803,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 9, 2025 8:15 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen operate an armored military vehicle on a road near the border with Russia, in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 14, 2024. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 803,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9.

This number includes 1,430 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,731 tanks, 20,221 armored fighting vehicles, 33,387 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,765 artillery systems, 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,038 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,813 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine strikes Russian oil depot, command post; Moscow bombs civilians in Zaporizhzhia
Key developments on Jan. 8: * Ukraine strikes Russian oil depot supplying fuel to Engels-2 airbase, military confirms * Ukraine strikes Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast, military reports * Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia industrial site kills 13, injures at least 63 * French-trained bri…
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Garry Kasparov on modern Russian empire.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan discusses with Garry Kasparov, Russian chess grandmaster and political activist based in the U.S., the current state of Russia, its continued pursuit of empire and the failures of the Russian opposition to create meaningful change.
