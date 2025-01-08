Ukraine war latest: Ukraine strikes Russian oil depot, command post; Moscow bombs civilians in Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Jan. 8:

Ukraine strikes Russian oil depot supplying fuel to Engels-2 airbase, military confirms

Ukraine strikes Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast, military reports

Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia industrial site kills 13, injures at least 63

French-trained brigade had 'systematic shortcomings,' Ukraine's top general reports to Zelensky

Zelensky addresses Trump's comments on NATO, stresses security guarantees

Biden’s final $500 million Ukraine military aid to be announced on Jan. 9, VOA reports

Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian oil depot in Engels, Saratov Oblast, overnight on Jan. 8, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said after reports of drone attacks.

The operation, carried out jointly by Ukraine's military intelligence, the Unmanned Systems Forces, and other units, targeted the Kristal Plant used to supply fuel to the nearby Engels-2 airbase, the military said.

The statement comes shortly after Russian authorities reported a drone attack in the area, with footage of the burning oil facility circulating on social media.

The city of Engels lies around 600 kilometers (370 miles) from the front lines in Ukraine.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin said Ukrainian drone debris struck an unspecified "industrial facility" around 5:30 a.m. local time amid a "massive" drone attack on the city.

No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage caused. Busargin said that there were no injuries as a result of the attack. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that 11 Ukrainian attack drones were downed over Saratov Oblast.

"The depot's destruction creates significant logistical problems for Russian strategic aviation and reduces its ability to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian facilities," the General Staff said.

The Engels-2 base hosts the 121st Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment, operating Tu-160 bombers, and the 184th Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment with the Tupolev Tu-95 MS planes.

Russia uses these aircraft to launch mass strikes on Ukraine, often resulting in heavy damage to infrastructure and civilian casualties. Ukrainian forces have previously launched drone strikes targeting the airbase itself.

Ukraine strikes Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast, military reports

Ukrainian forces carried out a precision strike against a command post of Russia's 8th Combined Arms Army in Russian-occupied Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 8.

The military said that Russia has seized the facility to coordinate attacks against Ukrainian forces and civilians, especially near Kurakhove. After weeks of heavy battles, Russia announced earlier this week it had fully captured Kurakhove.

"All necessary measures were taken to limit the risk to civilians," the General Staff noted. Khartsyzk lies around 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of the Russian-held Donetsk and has been occupied by Russia since the start of its war in 2014.

The General Staff did not specify what weapon was used in the attack or the extent of the damage inflicted. Ukraine fields homemade missiles and long-range drones as well as Western-supplied arms like HIMARS, ATACMS, or Storm Shadow missiles.

Similar attacks were reported in recent days, including a precision strike against a Russian command post in Kursk Oblast on Jan. 7 and another one in the same region on Jan. 2.

Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia industrial site kills 13, injures 63

Russian forces targeted an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia on Jan. 8, killing 13 people and injuring 63, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The attack was conducted using two FAB-500 gliding bombs, National Police reported.

The attack damaged apartment buildings, an industrial facility, and other infrastructure. A tram and a minibus carrying passengers were also hit, as reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Aftermath of Russian attack on industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia on Jan. 8. (Governor Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)

Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is frequently targeted by Russian forces.

The attack is part of a broader wave of Russian assaults across Ukraine. Regional authorities reported at least two civilian deaths and 13 injuries nationwide over the past day.

Overnight, Russia launched 64 Shahed-type attack drones and various dummy drones across Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Air defenses intercepted 41 drones over nine oblasts. Of the remaining drones, 22 dummy drones were lost in Ukrainian airspace, three returned to Russia, and one flew to Belarus.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for caution in interpreting U.S. policy following President-elect Donald Trump’s comments linking Ukraine’s NATO aspirations to Russia’s invasion during a Jan. 8 meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

The Ukrainian president argued that the absence of NATO membership and concrete security guarantees contributed to Russia’s decision to launch the full-scale invasion.

"Putin realized no one would stand up for Ukraine. He thought he could destroy us, but the Ukrainian army proved him wrong," Zelensky said.

Trump had criticized President Joe Biden for provoking Russia’s invasion, claiming Ukraine’s potential NATO membership had long been a significant concern for Moscow.

"That’s been like written in stone. And Biden said, ‘No, they should be able to join NATO.’ Then Russia has somebody right on their doorstep," Trump said.

Zelensky dismissed conclusions about NATO, referencing Ukraine’s recent access to Patriot missile systems and other NATO-standard weapons.

"Do you remember when Ukraine was told that Patriot systems are only available to NATO countries? Either we have been in NATO for a long time, or we should not jump to conclusions," he said.

Finnish foreign minister emphasized that Ukraine’s NATO membership poses no threat to other countries. "This narrative is similar to the one Russia has long used, blaming NATO and its so-called 'enlargement' for its own aggression," Valtonen said.

Reports from The Wall Street Journal suggest Trump’s team may propose delaying Ukraine’s NATO membership by at least 20 years in exchange for Western arms supplies and European peacekeepers to monitor a potential ceasefire.

While Ukraine’s NATO membership remains a long-term goal, Zelensky reiterated the need for robust security guarantees in the immediate term. Ukrainian envoy Andrii Melnyk echoed this sentiment on Dec. 27, emphasizing that diplomatic efforts currently center on strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities rather than immediate NATO accession.

Zelensky expressed cautious optimism about working with the incoming U.S. administration, reaffirming Ukraine’s commitment to achieving a diplomatic resolution to the war by 2025.

Biden’s final $500 million Ukraine military aid to be announced on Jan. 9, VOA reports

The final military aid package from the Biden administration to Ukraine, amounting to $500 million, is set to be officially announced on Jan. 9, Voice of America correspondent Carla Babb reported on Jan. 8 from Ramstein Air Base.

The package, drawn from the Pentagon’s existing stockpile under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) program, is expected to be the last from the outgoing administration before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Despite previous commitments to exhaust the remaining PDA funds, approximately $3.8 billion will remain unused, according to the Pentagon, leaving the funds at the disposal of the incoming administration.

Trump and his team have been vocal critics of U.S. financial support for Ukraine. Michael Waltz, Trump’s incoming National Security Advisor, said on Dec. 15 that "a blank check... just isn’t a strategy."

In a Jan. 5 interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s willingness to work with the incoming U.S. administration. He proposed that Ukraine purchase U.S. weapons using $300 billion in frozen Russian assets.

Despite previously criticizing U.S. aid for Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Dec. 21, citing undisclosed sources, that Trump may not halt U.S. military support for Ukraine.

While Zelensky remains committed to pursuing a diplomatic resolution by 2025, the incoming Trump administration’s approach to the conflict and its impact on military aid remains unclear.

French-trained brigade had 'systematic shortcomings,' Ukraine's top general reports

General Mykhailo Drapatyi, Ukraine's Ground Forces chief, reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the roots of the problems facing the French-trained 155th "Anne of Kyiv" Brigade and presented solutions, Drapatyi said on Jan. 8.

The general's remarks followed a media investigation that claimed soldiers of the unit, currently deployed near Pokrovsk, have suffered losses and gone AWOL (absent without leave) in large numbers due to poor command and organization within Ukraine’s military leadership.

"Most of the systemic shortcomings were committed by the Ground Forces Command, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Operational Command," the commander wrote on social media. Drapatyi was appointed to lead the Ground Forces last November, months after the brigade was formed.

Without revealing all the details before "all the circumstances are established," Drapatyi acknowledged "inadequate management," "mistakes in recruitment," and "imperfect training planning" within the unit.

The commander said the biggest challenge was the "low efficiency and motivation of mid-level commanders who directly manage people."

Relevant solutions are already being implemented, with a focus on "recruiting experienced officers and commanders at all levels," the general said, adding that the 155th Brigade’s soldiers will receive additional training.