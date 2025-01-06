General Staff: Russia has lost 798,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 798,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6.

This number includes 1,550 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,700 tanks, 20,164 armored fighting vehicles, 33,056 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,665 artillery systems, 1,258 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,034 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,625 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.