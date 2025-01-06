Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 798,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2025 8:53 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 798,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6.

This number includes 1,550 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,700 tanks, 20,164 armored fighting vehicles, 33,056 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,665 artillery systems, 1,258 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,034 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,625 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine launches new offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, mixed reports surface on outcome
Ukrainian troops attacked Russian forces in several directions in Kursk Oblast, Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s counter-disinformation center, claimed on Jan. 5. Reports by Russian pro-war Telegram channels have echoed the statement, saying that a new Kyiv offensive is underway.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.