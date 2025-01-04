General Staff: Russia has lost 794,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 794,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 4.

This number includes 1,510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,679 tanks, 20,093 armored fighting vehicles, 32,843 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,578 artillery systems, 1,257 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,356 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.