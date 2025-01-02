Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 792,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 2, 2025 8:44 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers from the mortar group of the "Karpatska Sich" battalion carry out combat operations and target the Russian military with a 120 mm mortar on Nov. 11, 2024 in Toretsk, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 792,170 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 2.

This number includes 1,370 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,676 tanks, 20,056 armored fighting vehicles, 32,729 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,552 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 330 helicopters, 21,200 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia has lost over 38,000 troops in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says
The Russian army has lost over 38,000 troops and more than 1,000 pieces of equipment since the beginning of Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Jan. 1.
10:35 PM

Hungary loses out on about $1 billion in EU aid.

The aid package was conditional on Hungary implementing reforms to bring the country into compliance with EU standards by the end of 2024. Budapest failed to meet the requirements, a European Commission spokesperson said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.