General Staff: Russia has lost 792,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 792,170 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 2.

This number includes 1,370 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,676 tanks, 20,056 armored fighting vehicles, 32,729 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,552 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 330 helicopters, 21,200 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.