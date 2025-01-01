Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 790,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Boldizsar Gyori January 1, 2025 2:49 PM 1 min read
A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launcher moves along the Garden Ring road in front of a huge Z letter, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, towards Red Square for a rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 4, 2023. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 790,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 1.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,672 tanks, 20,043 armored fighting vehicles, 32,675 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,532 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 330 helicopters, 21,131 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Boldizsar Gyori
Boldizsar is a former Reuters correspondent for Hungary, currently based in Kharkiv, reporting for the Kyiv Independent and various other outlets. He holds degrees in political science, philosophy, and development policy.Read more
