General Staff: Russia has lost 790,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 790,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 1.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,672 tanks, 20,043 armored fighting vehicles, 32,675 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,532 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 330 helicopters, 21,131 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.