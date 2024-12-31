Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 789,550 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2024 9:34 AM 1 min read
Soldiers fire a 2C1 "Carnation" - Soviet 122-mm regimental self-propelled artillery installation, the world's first serial floating tracked self-propelled gun in Toretsk district, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on July 31, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 789,550 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 31.

This number includes 1,610 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,668 tanks, 20,030 armored fighting vehicles, 32,626 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,528 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 21,081 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Oil depot on fire in Russia’s Smolensk region following drone attack
An oil depot in the Yartsevo district of Russia’s Smolensk region caught fire following a drone attack overnight on Dec. 31, according to regional authorities.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.