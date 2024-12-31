General Staff: Russia has lost 789,550 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 789,550 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 31.

This number includes 1,610 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,668 tanks, 20,030 armored fighting vehicles, 32,626 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,528 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 21,081 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.