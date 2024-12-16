Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

General Staff: Russia has lost 763,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2024 8:12 AM 1 min read
A Russian tank is lying destroyed in a field near the village of Bohorodychne, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images) #russianlosses
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 763,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 16.

This number includes 1,070 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,563 tanks, 19,736 armored fighting vehicles, 31,480 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,151 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,025 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,372 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Outnumbered and outgunned, Ukraine struggles to halt Russian advance near Pokrovsk
Russian troops are closing in on Pokrovsk from the east and south. After the capture of Shevchenko village just south of the city, Russian forces are less than 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from this key logistics hub sitting on the western edge of Donetsk Oblast. “The fighting is extremely
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:33 PM

Georgia's opposition parties appeal to EU following election of pro-Russian president, Sova reports.

In a joint letter, Georgian opposition leaders urged the release of all detained politicians, activists, and peaceful demonstrators; the introduction of targeted sanctions against those responsible for "undermining democracy;" the suspension of visa-free travel and visa restrictions for Georgian Dream officials; and the declaration of the "self-proclaimed regime" of Bidzina Ivanishvili as illegitimate.
7:43 PM  (Updated: )

Suspected terrorist attack in Dnipro kills 1, injures 4.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has classified the incident as a terrorist attack and detained a 37-year-old resident suspected of acting on instructions from Russian special services.
