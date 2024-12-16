General Staff: Russia has lost 763,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 763,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 16.

This number includes 1,070 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,563 tanks, 19,736 armored fighting vehicles, 31,480 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,151 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,025 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,372 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.