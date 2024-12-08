This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 753,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 8, 2024 10:25 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers firing artillery in the direction of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 753,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8.

This number includes 1,460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,519 tanks, 19,571 armored fighting vehicles, 30,965 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,058 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1023 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,071 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Tucker Carlson interviewed Russian FM Lavrov — here’s what he said and why it’s not true
Tucker Carlson, a far-right political commentator close to the incoming U.S. administration, released an interview with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Dec. 5. During the 80-minute interview, Lavrov peddled a variety of Russian propaganda talking points with little to no challenge from t…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:50 PM

US announces $988 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The latest aid package will be pulled through the remaining $2 billion in funding from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) — a Pentagon-led program for supplying arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.
5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 17, including 6-year-old boy.

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 6, killing two people and injuring 17, including a six-year-old boy, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. The death toll rose to three on Dec. 7 when rescuers recovered another body from the rubble.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.