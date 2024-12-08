General Staff: Russia has lost 753,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 753,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8.

This number includes 1,460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,519 tanks, 19,571 armored fighting vehicles, 30,965 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,058 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1023 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,071 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.