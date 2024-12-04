General Staff: Russia has lost 747,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 747,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 4.

This number includes 1,670 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,493 tanks, 19,450 armored fighting vehicles, 30,746 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,002 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,020 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,946 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.