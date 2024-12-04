This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
General Staff: Russia has lost 747,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 4, 2024 8:44 AM 1 min read
A serviceman from the Steppe Wolves all-volunteer unit is standing near a pickup equipped with Grad rocket launch tubes, which were captured from Russian troops, and a sighting device during a combat mission in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southeastern Ukraine, on April 27, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 747,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 4.

This number includes 1,670 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,493 tanks, 19,450 armored fighting vehicles, 30,746 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,002 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,020 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,946 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.