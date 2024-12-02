This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
General Staff: Russia has lost 743,920 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 2, 2024 8:27 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 743,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 2.

This number includes 1,790 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,478 tanks, 19,397 armored fighting vehicles, 30,606 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,953 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,019 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,886 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Trump has consulted Hungary's Orban on Ukraine war, sources tell RFE/RL.

Hungarian government sources said that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sought Viktor Orban’s opinion on strategies to end the Ukraine war. Orban, known for his close ties with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, has openly criticized EU aid for Ukraine and obstructed sanctions against Moscow.
