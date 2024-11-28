General Staff: Russia has lost 736,630 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 736,630 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 28.
This number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,450 tanks, 19,306 armored fighting vehicles, 30,186 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,852 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,005 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,661 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.