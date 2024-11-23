General Staff: Russia has lost 729,720 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 729,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 23.
This number includes 1,420 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,419 tanks, 19,192 armored fighting vehicles, 29,850 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,760 artillery systems, 1,254 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,004 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,365 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.