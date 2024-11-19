General Staff: Russia has lost 724,050 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 724,050 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 19.
This number includes 1,610 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,382 tanks, 19,092 armored fighting vehicles, 29,548 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,632 artillery systems, 1,252 multiple launch rocket systems, 999 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,111 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.