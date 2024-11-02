General Staff: Russia has lost 697,680 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 697,680 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 2.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,170 tanks, 18,487 armored fighting vehicles, 28,114 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,076 artillery systems, 1,244 multiple launch rocket systems, 994 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,117 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.