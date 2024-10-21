Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian losses, Military losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 680,230 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 21, 2024 8:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of a mortar unit fire a mortar near the embattled town of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 18, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 680,230 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 21.

This number includes 1,710 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,071 tanks, 18,175 armored fighting vehicles, 27,034 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,589 artillery systems, 1,232 multiple launch rocket systems, 979 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,333 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine says it struck airfield and ‘largest explosives factory’ in Russia
Key developments on Oct. 19-20: * Ukraine says it struck airfield and ‘largest explosives factory’ in Russia * Russian overnight missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 17 * Tens of thousands of Georgians rally in support of EU accession ahead of upcoming parliamentary election * Ukraine’s NATO me…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:32 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian attack in Kharkiv injures 13.

The wounded include seven women aged 22 to 83 and five men aged 21 to 38, according to regional authorities. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.
4:57 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.
