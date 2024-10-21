General Staff: Russia has lost 680,230 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 680,230 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 21.

This number includes 1,710 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,071 tanks, 18,175 armored fighting vehicles, 27,034 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,589 artillery systems, 1,232 multiple launch rocket systems, 979 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,333 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.