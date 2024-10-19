General Staff: Russia has lost 677,180 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 675,800 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 18.

This number includes 1,380 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,035 tanks, 18,072 armored fighting vehicles, 26,946 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,548 artillery systems, 1,232 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,230 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.