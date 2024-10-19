Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
General Staff: Russia has lost 677,180 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 19, 2024 10:17 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery in the direction of Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 1, 2024. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 675,800 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 18.

This number includes 1,380 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,035 tanks, 18,072 armored fighting vehicles, 26,946 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,548 artillery systems, 1,232 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,230 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia suffers 2nd deadliest day since start of full-scale invasion, according to Ukraine’s military
The bloodiest day for Moscow’s forces was on May 13 when they suffered a reported 1,740 casualties.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
