General Staff: Russia has lost 666,340 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 666,340 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 11.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,953 tanks, 17,800 armored fighting vehicles, 26,398 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,322 artillery systems, 1,229 multiple launch rocket systems, 976 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 16,837 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.