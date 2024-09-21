The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
General Staff: Russia has lost 640,920 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 21, 2024 9:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen walk next to destroyed Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers in Dmytrivka village, west of Kyiv, on April 2, 2022. (Genya Savilov/AFP)
Russia has lost 640,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 21.

This number includes 1,440 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,746 tanks, 17,170 armored fighting vehicles, 24,966 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,270 artillery systems, 1,193 multiple launch rocket systems, 949 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,561 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘Russia must feel it’s going to lose’ – Zelensky’s ‘victory plan,’ explained
More than 2.5 years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, as Moscow continued to make rapid advances in the east and launch relentless missile attacks across Ukraine, Kyiv seemed to be facing a stark choice: make territorial concessions for an unjust peace or prepare for a prolonged war, sacrificing mo…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Raiffeisen Bank agrees to sell Belarusian subsidiary.

Austria-headquartered Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) agreed to sell its stake in its Belarusian subsidiary Priorbank, marking the first step toward fully withdrawing from the Belarusian market, RBI announced on Sept. 20.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.