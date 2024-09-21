General Staff: Russia has lost 640,920 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 640,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 21.

This number includes 1,440 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,746 tanks, 17,170 armored fighting vehicles, 24,966 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,270 artillery systems, 1,193 multiple launch rocket systems, 949 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,561 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.