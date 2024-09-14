The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed
General Staff: Russia has lost 632,630 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 14, 2024
Crew members of the 56th motorized brigade fires a mortar at Russian positions near the occupied Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on February 2, 2024 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine (Dmytro Larin /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 632,630 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 14.

This number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,674 tanks, 17,043 armored fighting vehicles, 24,631 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,086 artillery systems, 1,186 multiple launch rocket systems, 946 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,149 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Chinese defense minister calls for talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Beijing has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and backed the country against Western sanctions. China is pushing its peace plan, which doesn't envisage the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory and was dismissed by the West.
