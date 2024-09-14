General Staff: Russia has lost 632,630 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 632,630 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 14.

This number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,674 tanks, 17,043 armored fighting vehicles, 24,631 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,086 artillery systems, 1,186 multiple launch rocket systems, 946 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,149 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.