General Staff: Russia has lost 628,930 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 11, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
A soldier with a machine gun in his hands looks at the sky and detects enemy drones on July 31, 2024 in the Toretsk district in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 628,930 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 11.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,642 tanks, 16,938 armored fighting vehicles, 24,388 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,936 artillery systems, 1,182 multiple launch rocket systems, 943 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,990 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

