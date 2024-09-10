General Staff: Russia has lost 627,790 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 627,790 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 10.

This number includes 1,380 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,640 tanks, 16,925 armored fighting vehicles, 24,330 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,880 artillery systems, 1,180 multiple launch rocket systems, 942 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,933 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.