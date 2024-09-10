The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
General Staff: Russia has lost 627,790 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 10, 2024 8:17 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery on the front line near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on April 22, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 627,790 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 10.

This number includes 1,380 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,640 tanks, 16,925 armored fighting vehicles, 24,330 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,880 artillery systems, 1,180 multiple launch rocket systems, 942 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,933 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

News Feed

10:11 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 20 over past day.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down 38 of the 46 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Three drones flew off course away from Ukrainian-controlled territories, and three others were "lost" as a result of electronic warfare means.
7:28 PM

Latvia summons Russian charge d'affaires over drone crash.

The charge d'affaires "was requested to provide a comprehensive explanation of the incident, in which an unmanned aerial vehicle illegally violated Latvia's airspace while also carrying explosives," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.
