General Staff: Russia has lost 621,550 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 5, 2024 8:21 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of the Azov brigade are seen at an artillery position near the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 7, 2024. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 621,550 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 5.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,624 tanks, 16,869 armored fighting vehicles, 24,044 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,725 artillery systems, 1,177 multiple launch rocket systems, 940 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14658 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
