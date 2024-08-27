General Staff: Russia has lost 610,100 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 610,100 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 27.

This number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,563 tanks, 16,667 armored fighting vehicles, 23,613 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,495 artillery systems, 1,173 multiple launch rocket systems, 937 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,254 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.