General Staff: Russia has lost 610,100 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2024 8:22 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the 59th Brigade of the Ukrainian army aboard a T-80 tank returning to base in Donetsk Oblast on May 9, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 610,100 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 27.

This number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,563 tanks, 16,667 armored fighting vehicles, 23,613 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,495 artillery systems, 1,173 multiple launch rocket systems, 937 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,254 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘A near-death feeling:’ Largest-yet Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure brings back widespread power outages
Viktoriia Skyba, a 29-year-old mother of two, didn’t have the time to reach a bomb shelter when Russia attacked her town during what Ukrainian officials have said is the largest attack on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion. She saw a missile flying above her house and a large pillar of
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 16.

Russian forces attacked 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 16 civilians, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 26. In total, 212 explosions were recorded in 83 separate attacks on the region.
