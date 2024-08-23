General Staff: Russia has lost 605,330 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 605,330 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 23.

This number includes 1,1190 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,533 tanks, 16,599 armored fighting vehicles, 23,329 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,307 artillery systems, 1,167 multiple launch rocket systems, 932 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,025 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.