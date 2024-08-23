Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 605,330 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 23, 2024 9:06 AM 1 min read
Soldiers examine a house destroyed by a Russian bomb in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Sept. 14, 2023. (Francis Farrell/Kyiv Independent)
Russia has lost 605,330 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 23.

This number includes 1,1190 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,533 tanks, 16,599 armored fighting vehicles, 23,329 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,307 artillery systems, 1,167 multiple launch rocket systems, 932 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,025 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.