General Staff: Russia has lost 255,570 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 16 that Russia had lost 255,570 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 650 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,324 tanks, 8,380 armored fighting vehicles, 7,614 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,152 artillery systems, 714 multiple launch rocket systems, 485 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 314 helicopters, 4,248 drones, and 18 boats.