General Staff: Russia has lost 593,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 593,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 12.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,455 tanks, 16,385 armored fighting vehicles, 22,649 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,764 artillery systems, 1,146 multiple launch rocket systems, 920 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,491 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.