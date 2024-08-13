Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
General Staff: Russia has lost 593,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 13, 2024 8:14 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of the 43rd Artillery Brigade fire self-propelled artillery 2S7 Pion.
Ukrainian servicemen of the 43rd Artillery Brigade fire self-propelled artillery 2S7 Pion toward Russian positions in an undisclosed area in the Pokrovsk district in eastern Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 8, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images).
Russia has lost 593,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 12.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,455 tanks, 16,385 armored fighting vehicles, 22,649 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,764 artillery systems, 1,146 multiple launch rocket systems, 920 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,491 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Kursk incursion and Crimea strikes could ease pressure on Ukraine’s Donbas forces
Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast over the past week is lifting some hopes for Ukrainian soldiers losing ground on the eastern front amid worsening manpower and ammunition shortages. Ukraine launched its stunning counterattack in the northeast into Russian territory 10 months…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:52 AM

46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim allegedly murdered in Germany in 2024.
9:07 PM

Kursk is Putin's catastrophe, Zelensky says.

"We see how Russia under (President Vladimir) Putin is actually moving: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk (submarine) disaster, which was the symbolic beginning of his rule. Now we can see what is the end for him. And it's Kursk, too. The catastrophe of his war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
7:06 PM

Putin vows 'worthy riposte' to Ukraine's Kursk incursion.

"One of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord, strife, intimidate people, destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with government officials.
3:37 PM

Another Georgian volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

Vaso Kardava was reportedly killed by a Russian artillery strike near Soledar-Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. He had been fighting in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Georgian media outlet Mtavari reported.
