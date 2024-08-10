General Staff: Russia has lost 589,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 589,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 10.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,441 tanks, 16,350 armored fighting vehicles, 22,453 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,605 artillery systems, 1,143 multiple launch rocket systems, 918 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 327 helicopters, 13,372 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.