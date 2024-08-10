Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
General Staff: Russia has lost 589,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 10, 2024 9:17 AM 1 min read
A destroyed Russian tank sits on the side of the road outside of the heavily damaged town of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast on January 11, 2023. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 589,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 10.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,441 tanks, 16,350 armored fighting vehicles, 22,453 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,605 artillery systems, 1,143 multiple launch rocket systems, 918 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 327 helicopters, 13,372 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

11:14 PM

Rheinmetall to deliver 8 more rescue stations to Ukraine.

The FSTs are container-based rescue units for mounted operations that are intended for use on the frontline.The systems are equipped with modern medical equipment, including an X-ray container, operating room and intensive care unit, in line with the standards of a modern hospital, the company said.
5:28 PM

Statistics service: Inflation drops to 0% in July.

After several large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the spring and summer, the rise in electricity prices in June fueled both consumer and industrial price inflation in Ukraine.
