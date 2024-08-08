Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 587,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 8, 2024 8:09 AM 1 min read
The 37th Marine Brigade performs a combat mission in support of the infantry on the left bank of the Dnipro. Ukrainian soldiers operate a 2S1 Gvozdika ("Carnation") self-propelled howitzer in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on April 27, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 587,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 8.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,431 tanks, 16,332 armored fighting vehicles, 22,285 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,487 artillery systems, 1,142 multiple launch rocket systems, 914 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 327 helicopters, 13,293 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s unprecedented attack on Kursk Oblast brings war back to Russian soil
In a rare example of maneuver operations at this stage of the war, Ukraine reportedly managed to advance up to 15 kilometers into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
