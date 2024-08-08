General Staff: Russia has lost 587,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 587,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 8.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,431 tanks, 16,332 armored fighting vehicles, 22,285 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,487 artillery systems, 1,142 multiple launch rocket systems, 914 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 327 helicopters, 13,293 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.