News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 585,140 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 6, 2024 8:11 AM 1 min read
Russia has lost 585,140 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 6.

This number includes 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,421 tanks, 16,294 armored fighting vehicles, 22,148 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,384 artillery systems, 1,138 multiple launch rocket systems, 910 air defense systems, 365 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13,158 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
