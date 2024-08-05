Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Ukraine, Russia, War, Military
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 584,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 5, 2024 8:09 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 584,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 5.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,417 tanks, 16,286 armored fighting vehicles, 22,094 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,345 artillery systems, 1,138 multiple launch rocket systems, 910 air defense systems, 365 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13,122 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s military says it sunk Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine, damaged S-400 missile system in ‘successful hit’
Ukraine’s military said on Aug. 3 that a Ukrainian missile strike the day before sunk a Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine and damaged a S-400 air defense system in Russian-occupied Crimea.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:50 AM

Mali breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine.

The transitional government of Mali is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over its alleged support of rebel coalitions, government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced on Aug. 4.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:26 AM

Trump congratulates Putin for Russia-US prisoner exchange.

At a Georgia rally on Aug. 3, Donald Trump congratulated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the historic prisoner exchange arranged by U.S. President Joe Biden that freed 16 people wrongfully imprisoned in Russia, including the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.