General Staff: Russia has lost 584,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 584,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 5.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,417 tanks, 16,286 armored fighting vehicles, 22,094 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,345 artillery systems, 1,138 multiple launch rocket systems, 910 air defense systems, 365 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13,122 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.