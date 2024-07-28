Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 574,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 28, 2024
Destroyed Russian tanks lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 574,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 28.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,344 tanks, 16,095 armored fighting vehicles, 21,572 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,936 artillery systems, 1,127 multiple launch rocket systems, 906 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,766 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian losses in Ukraine causing ‘serious problems’ for recruitment, HUR says
Key updates on July 26: * Russian losses in Ukraine causing ‘serious problems’ for recruitment, HUR says * Ukraine hit Russian airfield in occupied Crimea, General Staff confirms * Russia using new, cheap drones to locate Ukraine’s air defense, military intelligence says * Inspection of Ukraine…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:55 AM

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine. "China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.
11:14 PM

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
