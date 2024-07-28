General Staff: Russia has lost 574,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 574,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 28.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,344 tanks, 16,095 armored fighting vehicles, 21,572 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,936 artillery systems, 1,127 multiple launch rocket systems, 906 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,766 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.