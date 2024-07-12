General Staff: Russia has lost 556,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 556,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 12.

This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,191 tanks, 15,755 armored fighting vehicles, 20,409 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,158 artillery systems, 1,119 multiple launch rocket systems, 888 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,035 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.