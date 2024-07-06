Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, Russian soldiers
General Staff: Russia has lost 549,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 6, 2024 9:12 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian mortar soldiers firing on the front line south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
Russia has lost 549,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 6.

This number includes 1,260 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,153 tanks, 15,629 armored fighting vehicles, 20,053 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,897 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple launch rocket systems, 878 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11809 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s airfields under fire as Russia braces for F-16s
As Kyiv gets ready to receive the first batch of Western F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine’s airfields face an uptick in Russian strikes. Over the past week, Moscow carried out at least three missile strikes targeting Ukrainian airfields — in Myrhorod, Poltava, and Kryvyi Rih — all located around 100 kilo…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:07 PM

Kuleba talks to new British foreign secretary.

"I am grateful to my counterpart for reaffirming the U.K.’s ironclad support for Ukraine in all areas," he said in a post on X. "We discussed next steps in our bilateral relations and also paid specific attention to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. [The] foreign secretary accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine."
9:41 PM

Ex-infrastructure agency head denies accusations of misusing Western funds.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry accused the agency of misuse of Western funds in a response to Ukrainian online newspaper Ekonomichna Pravda. Specifically, the ministry claimed that the EU Delegation to Ukraine was unhappy with the agency failing to use the 150 million euros allocated by the European Commission.
5:01 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman, injures 20 people.

The center of the front-line village was struck with three Russian guided aerial bombs, according to the governor. The attack damaged 13 houses, four stores, two high-rise buildings, two administrative building and two infrastructure facilities, he added.
