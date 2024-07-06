General Staff: Russia has lost 549,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 549,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 6.

This number includes 1,260 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,153 tanks, 15,629 armored fighting vehicles, 20,053 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,897 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple launch rocket systems, 878 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11809 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.