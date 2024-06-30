General Staff: Russia has lost 542,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 542,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 30.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,080 tanks, 15,524 armored fighting vehicles, 19,643 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,533 artillery systems, 1,110 multiple launch rocket systems, 873 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,584 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.