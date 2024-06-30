Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 542,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 30, 2024 9:03 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery on the Marinka-Pisky frontline as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on April 16, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 542,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 30.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,080 tanks, 15,524 armored fighting vehicles, 19,643 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,533 artillery systems, 1,110 multiple launch rocket systems, 873 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,584 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

With aid on the line, Kyiv pays close attention to US presidential debate
U.S. President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, faced off on June 27 in the first presidential debate in the lead-up to the country’s presidential election. The debate marked a shaky start for Biden, whose administration proved to be a pivotal ally for Ukraine in its defense against
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:43 AM

3 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

On June 29, Russian troops attacked the city of Derhachi in the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people, according to Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi military administration.
12:19 AM

Polish foreign minister proposes seizing $321 billion in frozen Russian assets.

"We need to re-learn how to champion the escalation game," Sikorsky said during a lecture at the Ditchley Foundation in the U.K. "(Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin has already written them (the frozen assets) off, he does not expect to get them back. But he also doesn’t think we have the fortitude to take hold of them either. So far, we have proven him right."
8:49 PM

Kuleba meets Armenian minister as Yerevan drifts away from Moscow.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the security situation in Europe and the South Caucasus. The two also focused on ways to deepen bilateral ties and international cooperation between nations, "particularly in light of Ukraine’s future EU membership."
3:21 PM

'Tension rises' at border with Belarus, Minsk accuses Kyiv of deploying troops.

The Ukrainian Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation said in May that Russia may opt to conduct a new psychological operation aimed at "stirring up mass panic" in Ukraine. The plan was to force Kyiv to believe that Belarusian troops would join Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the center.
10:44 AM

Governor: Russian attacks kill 4, wound 6 in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia's recent attack on Niu-York comes as Moscow steps up its offensive on the nearby town of Toretsk. Russian troops have slowly advanced in the area and intensified their attacks against civilians remaining in what has long been a less intense sector of the front line.
