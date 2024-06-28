Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, War, Russian troops, Ukraine, Russian armed forces, Russia
General Staff: Russia has lost 540,490 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 28, 2024 8:44 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers reload an artillery unit on the front line, in the direction of the Kreminna in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 30, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 540,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 27.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,066 tanks, 15,480 armored fighting vehicles, 19,514 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,423 artillery systems, 1,109 multiple launch rocket systems, 871 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,509 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Over 1,000 Russian soldiers killed or wounded on average each day in May in Ukraine, NYT reports
“May was a particularly deadly month for the Russian army in Ukraine,” the article read.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
