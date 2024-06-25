Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 536,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 25, 2024 8:25 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian troops with a Leopard 2 tank in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 16, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 536,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 25.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,035 tanks, 15,431 armored fighting vehicles, 19,362 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,281 artillery systems, 1,108 multiple launch rocket systems, 863 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,413 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Zelensky dismisses Lieutenant General accused by soldiers of heavy losses
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 24 that he had replaced the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Exclusive: Nepali POW questioned by Ukrainian authorities

The Kyiv Independent has obtained footage of Ukrainian authorities questioning a Nepali prisoner of war captured when he was fighting for Russia in Ukraine. The footage was obtained from intelligence sources. The Kyiv Independent edited it for brevity.
