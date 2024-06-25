General Staff: Russia has lost 536,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 536,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 25.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,035 tanks, 15,431 armored fighting vehicles, 19,362 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,281 artillery systems, 1,108 multiple launch rocket systems, 863 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,413 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.