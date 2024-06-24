Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, War, Ukraine, Russian troops, Russia
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 535,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 24, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian artillerymen fire a M777 howitzer toward Russian positions near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on June 23, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 535,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 24.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,031 tanks, 15,413 armored fighting vehicles, 19,304 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,246 artillery systems, 1,108 multiple launch rocket systems, 863 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,382 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukrainian army says some Russian troops withdrawing from Vovchansk area
The withdrawal of Russian units was also seen near the villages of Lyptsi and Tykhe, where Russian armed forces suffered losses from Ukrainian troops.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:09 PM

Ukraine working on securing more air defense, Zelensky says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his regular evening address on June 23, said that Ukraine is continuing to work on securing more air defense systems, and that the next weeks in June and July should be "no less productive" than May and the first half of June.
8:47 PM

No point in peace talks, General Budanov says.

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer published June 23 that peace talks are pointless because the only option is to reclaim occupied territory.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.