General Staff: Russia has lost 535,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 535,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 24.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,031 tanks, 15,413 armored fighting vehicles, 19,304 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,246 artillery systems, 1,108 multiple launch rocket systems, 863 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,382 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.