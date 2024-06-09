General Staff: Russia has lost 518,560 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 518,560 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 9.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day. According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,869 tanks, 15,131 armored fighting vehicles, 18,562 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,593 artillery systems, 1,097 multiple launch rocket systems, 836 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,982 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.