Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
General Staff: Russia has lost 518,560 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Dominic Culverwell June 9, 2024 9:19 AM 1 min read
Artillerymen of the Ukrainian 80th separate airborne assault brigade prepare a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher for fire towards Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, on April 18, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 518,560 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 9.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day. According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,869 tanks, 15,131 armored fighting vehicles, 18,562 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,593 artillery systems, 1,097 multiple launch rocket systems, 836 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,982 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

As Russian losses in Ukraine hit 500,000, Putin buries future demographic risks at home
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, over half a million Russian soldiers were either killed or wounded in Ukraine during the 27-month-long full-scale war. The staggering number is in line with the estimates of the U.K. and France, which said earlier in May that the overall Russian losses are set
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Dominic Culverwell
3:55 AM

Biden warns that Putin is 'not going to stop at Ukraine.'

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his strong support for Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on June 8: "The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not — I say it again — walk away."
2:48 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 8. No casualties were reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.